Ufp Technologies has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, AVY, SON, BMS, SEE)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a an RPE of $193,000. Following is Avery Dennison with a an RPE of $227,000. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $246,000.
Bemis Co follows with a an RPE of $247,000, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $304,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ufp Technologies and will alert subscribers who have UFPT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee ufp technologies avery dennison sonoco products bemis co sealed air corp