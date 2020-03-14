Ufp Technologies has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, BMS, SON, WRK, GPK)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a ROE of 479.9%. Following is Bemis Co with a ROE of 724.0%. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,165.6%.
Westrock Co follows with a ROE of 1,773.4%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,101.5%.
