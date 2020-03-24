Ufp Technologies has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, BMS, AVY, GPK, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.7%. Following is Bemis Co with a an earnings yield of 4.2%. Avery Dennison ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.2%.

Graphic Packagin follows with a an earnings yield of 6.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sonoco Products on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.73. Since that call, shares of Sonoco Products have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.