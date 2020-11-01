Ufp Technologies has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry (UFPT, AVY, GPK, BMS, SEE)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 36.29. Avery Dennison is next with a a P/E ratio of 23.76. Graphic Packagin ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 23.74.

Bemis Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 23.65, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 20.78.

