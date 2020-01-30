Ufp Technologies is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (UFPT, WRK, PKG, IP, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Ufp Technologies ranks highest with a EPS growth of 21,250.0%. Westrock Co is next with a EPS growth of 2,856.5%. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,856.3%.
Intl Paper Co follows with a EPS growth of 2,807.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,080.7%.
