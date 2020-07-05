Udr Inc Rises 4.49% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.39 to a high of $38.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.23 on volume of 651,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Udr Inc have traded between a low of $29.20 and a high of $51.24 and are now at $37.67, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

