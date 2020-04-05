Tyson Foods-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.70%

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.25 to a high of $58.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.26 on volume of 5.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Tyson Foods-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.57 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $55.20, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.