Tyson Foods-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.21%

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.08 to a high of $65.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.23 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tyson Foods-A have traded between a low of $61.54 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $65.51, which is 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 2% lower over the past week, respectively.