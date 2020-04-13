Tyson Foods-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.22%

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.54 to a high of $62.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.64 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tyson Foods-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tyson Foods-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-A has traded in a range of $42.57 to $94.24 and is now at $61.75, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.