Tyson Foods-A Rises 5.75% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.13 to a high of $64.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.00 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tyson Foods-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tyson Foods-A in search of a potential trend change.

Tyson Foods-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $94.24 and a 52-week low of $42.57 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $60.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.