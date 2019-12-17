Tyson Foods-A Rises 1.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.98 to a high of $90.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $89.13 on volume of 167,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tyson Foods-A on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $83.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Tyson Foods-A have risen 7.8%. We continue to monitor TSN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-A has traded in a range of $49.77 to $94.11 and is now at $90.87, 83% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.