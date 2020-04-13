Tyson Foods-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (TSN , POST , CAG , MKC , CPB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN ) ranks first with a gain of 4.33%; Post Holdings In (NYSE:POST ) ranks second with a gain of 3.73%; and Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG ) ranks third with a gain of 3.67%.

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC ) follows with a gain of 3.49% and Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.44%.

