Tyson Foods-A Falls 2.83% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.55 to a high of $53.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.79 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Tyson Foods-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.57 and a high of $94.24 and are now at $52.77, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% lower and 3.56% lower over the past week, respectively.

