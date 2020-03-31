Tyson Foods-A Falls 2.28% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.36 to a high of $59.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.50 on volume of 908,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tyson Foods-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tyson Foods-A in search of a potential trend change.

Tyson Foods-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $94.24 and a 52-week low of $42.57 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $57.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.