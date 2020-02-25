Tyson Foods-A Falls 1.59% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.55 to a high of $76.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.03 on volume of 903,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tyson Foods-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $94.24 and a 52-week low of $60.99 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $74.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.