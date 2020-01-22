Tyler Technolog is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (TYL, EBIX, PRO, SSNC, PTC)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Tyler Technolog ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 126.7%. Ebix Inc is next with a EPS growth of 173.4%. Pros Holdings In ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 189.9%.
Ss&C Technologie follows with a EPS growth of 210.3%, and Ptc Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 456.1%.
