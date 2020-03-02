Tyler Technolog is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TYL , MODN , RNG , PCTY , GWRE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Tyler Technolog (NYSE:TYL ) ranks first with a gain of 0.70%; Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.26%; and Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks third with a loss of 0.22%.

Paylocity Holdin (NASDAQ:PCTY ) follows with a loss of 0.41% and Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.63%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tyler Technolog and will alert subscribers who have TYL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.