Twitter Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (TWTR , QNST , ETSY , COUP , NTNX )

We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.70%; Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST ) ranks second with a gain of 3.70%; and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks third with a gain of 3.58%.

Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP ) follows with a gain of 3.41% and Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.24%.

