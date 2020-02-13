Twitter Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (TWTR , QNST , ETSY , COUP , NTNX )
We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.70%; Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST ) ranks second with a gain of 3.70%; and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks third with a gain of 3.58%.
Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP ) follows with a gain of 3.41% and Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.24%.
