Twilio Inc - A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.38%

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.03 to a high of $118.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $123.10 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Twilio Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.81 and a high of $150.44 and are now at $123.27, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.