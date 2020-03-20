Twilio Inc - A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.05%

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.29 to a high of $89.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $80.93 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Twilio Inc - A have traded between a low of $68.06 and a high of $150.44 and are now at $86.67, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.