Twilio Inc - A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.61%

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.15 to a high of $91.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.22 on volume of 623,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Twilio Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.06 and a high of $150.44 and are now at $91.24, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 1.99% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Twilio Inc - A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Twilio Inc - A in search of a potential trend change.