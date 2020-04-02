Twilio Inc - A Rises 1.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $128.60 to a high of $131.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $128.18 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Twilio Inc - A has traded in a range of $89.81 to $150.44 and is now at $128.18, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Twilio Inc - A and will alert subscribers who have TWLO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.