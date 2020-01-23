Twenty-First C-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.20%

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.33 to a high of $39.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $38.84 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Twenty-First C-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.70 and a high of $51.99 and are now at $38.26, 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

