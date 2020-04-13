Twenty-First - B Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.82%

Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.32 to a high of $25.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.90 on volume of 600,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Twenty-First - B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.91 and a 52-week low of $19.13 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $24.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

