Tutor Perini Cor has the Best Relative Performance in the Construction & Engineering Industry (TPC , KBR , MTZ , ACM , FLR )

Below are the top five companies in the Construction & Engineering industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tutor Perini Cor (NYSE:TPC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.78%; Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) ranks second with a gain of 0.96%; and Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ ) ranks third with a gain of 0.45%.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM ) follows with a gain of 0.08% and Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.05%.

