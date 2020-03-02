Tupperware Brand Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.24%

Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.93 to a high of $6.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.20 on volume of 932,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Tupperware Brand share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.53 and the current low of $6.00 and are currently at $6.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tupperware Brand and will alert subscribers who have TUP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.