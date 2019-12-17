Tupperware Brand Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.14%

Tupperware Brand (NYSE:TUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.29 to a high of $8.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.98 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tupperware Brand have traded between a low of $7.16 and a high of $38.63 and are now at $7.95, which is 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tupperware Brand on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.55. Since that call, shares of Tupperware Brand have fallen 35.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.