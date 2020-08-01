Tupperware Brand has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Housewares & Specialties Industry (TUP, NWL, LBY, LCUT, CSS)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Tupperware Brand ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Newell Brands In with a a current ratio of 1.4. Libbey Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.9.

Lifetime Brands follows with a a current ratio of 3.6, and Css Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 6.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Libbey Inc on October 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.28. Since that call, shares of Libbey Inc have fallen 35.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.