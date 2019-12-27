Tupperware Brand has the Highest Beta in the Housewares & Specialties Industry (TUP, CSS, LBY, NWL, LCUT)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Tupperware Brand ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Css Industries is next with a a beta of 1.0. Libbey Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Newell Brands In follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Lifetime Brands rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.6.

