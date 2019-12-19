Tupperware Brand is Among the Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (TUP, CSS, LCUT, LBY, NWL)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Tupperware Brand ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Css Industries is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Lifetime Brands ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

Libbey Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Newell Brands In rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

