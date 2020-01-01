MySmarTrend
Tuesday Morning is Among the Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (TUES, BIG, TGT, DG, DLTR)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:22am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest sales growth.

Tuesday Morning ranks lowest with a sales growth of 107.4%. Big Lots Inc is next with a sales growth of 135.6%. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 343.0%.

Dollar General C follows with a sales growth of 675.1%, and Dollar Tree Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 736.7%.

