Ttm Technologies Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.41%

Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.02 to a high of $10.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.50 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ttm Technologies share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.49 and a high of $16.25 and are now at $9.62, 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.