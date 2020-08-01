Ttm Technologies has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (TTMI, MEI, SANM, JBL, IPGP)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ttm Technologies ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.2%. Following is Methode Elec with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%. Sanmina Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%.

Jabil Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%.

