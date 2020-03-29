Ttm Technologies has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (TTMI, JBL, MXWL, PLXS, SANM)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Ttm Technologies ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.9. Following is Jabil Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.3. Maxwell Tech Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 33.1.

Plexus Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 30.5, and Sanmina Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 29.1.

