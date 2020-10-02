Ttm Technologies is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (TTMI, JBL, FN, CTS, SANM)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Ttm Technologies ranks lowest with a an RPE of $93,000. Following is Jabil Inc with a an RPE of $120,000. Fabrinet ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $133,000.
Cts Corp follows with a an RPE of $135,000, and Sanmina Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $147,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ttm Technologies and will alert subscribers who have TTMI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee ttm technologies jabil inc fabrinet cts corp sanmina corp