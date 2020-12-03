Ttm Technologies is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (TTMI, JBL, MXWL, PLXS, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ttm Technologies ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.23. Jabil Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.73. Maxwell Tech Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 17.12.

Plexus Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 15.84, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 14.14.

