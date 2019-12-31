Trupanion Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.51%

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.37 to a high of $37.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.86 on volume of 99,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Trupanion Inc have traded between a low of $20.84 and a high of $37.63 and are now at $37.63, which is 81% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

