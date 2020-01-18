Truecar Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (TRUE, ANGI, BV, MB, NEWR)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Truecar Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.02. Following is Angie'S List Inc with a FCF per share of $0.03. Bazaarvoice Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07.

Mindbody Inc-A follows with a FCF per share of $0.10, and New Relic Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.17.

