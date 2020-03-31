Trueblue Inc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (TBI, KFRC, MAN, HSII, ASGN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Trueblue Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 11,060.6%. Kforce Inc is next with a EPS growth of 7,887.3%. Manpowergroup In ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,358.6%.

Heidrick & Strug follows with a EPS growth of 4,315.8%, and On Assignment rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,907.3%.

