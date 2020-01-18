Tronox Ltd-Cl A has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TROX, CBT, CCC, TREC, HWKN)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,164.8%. Cabot Corp is next with a ROE of -1,443.9%. Calgon Carbon ranks third lowest with a ROE of 523.9%.
Trecora Resource follows with a ROE of 1,067.2%, and Hawkins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,406.5%.
