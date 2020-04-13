Tronox Ltd-Cl A has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TROX, KOP, TSE, OLN, LYB)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.70. Koppers Holdings is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.41. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.28.
Olin Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.18, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.89.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tronox Ltd-Cl A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio tronox ltd-cl a koppers holdings trinseo sa olin corp lyondellbasell-a