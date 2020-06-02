Tronox Ltd-Cl A has the Best Relative Performance in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TROX , OLN , TSE , WLK , LYB )

Below are the top five companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:TROX ) ranks first with a gain of 3.79%; Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN ) ranks second with a gain of 3.78%; and Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE ) ranks third with a gain of 3.69%.

Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK ) follows with a gain of 3.56% and Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.89%.

