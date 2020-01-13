Tronox Ltd-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Commodity Chemicals Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (TROX, KOP, TSE, OLN, LYB)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Tronox Ltd-Cl A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.70. Following is Koppers Holdings with a a debt to asset ratio of 56.41. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.28.
Olin Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.18, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.89.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Trinseo Sa on November 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.90. Since that call, shares of Trinseo Sa have fallen 20.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
