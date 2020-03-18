Triumph Group Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (TGI)

Triumph Group shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 26.8% to $3.96. Today's volume of 859,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 616,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Triumph Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.58 and a high of $29.32 and are now at $5.41, 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.