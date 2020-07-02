Triumph Group is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TGI , SPR , KTOS , TDG , GD )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI ) ranks first with a gain of 12.80%; Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) ranks second with a gain of 4.43%; and Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.67%.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) follows with a gain of 1.21% and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.17%.

