Tripadvisor Inc Falls 1.52% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.30 to a high of $30.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.73 on volume of 597,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tripadvisor Inc on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.58. Since that call, shares of Tripadvisor Inc have fallen 7.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Tripadvisor Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.90 and a 52-week low of $27.66 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $30.52 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.