Trinseo Sa has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TSE, OLN, KOP, TROX, TREC)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Trinseo Sa ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.33. Olin Corp is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45. Koppers Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45.

Tronox Ltd-Cl A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.63, and Trecora Resource rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.67.

