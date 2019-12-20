Trinseo Sa has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (TSE, KRO, LYB, KOP, WLK)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Trinseo Sa ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 4.56. Kronos Worldwide is next with a a P/E ratio of 5.37. Lyondellbasell-A ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Koppers Holdings follows with a a P/E ratio of 8.97, and Westlake Chemica rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 10.40.

