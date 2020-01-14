Trinity Industri Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.43%

Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.61 to a high of $21.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.00 on volume of 413,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trinity Industri on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Trinity Industri have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor TRN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Trinity Industri share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.63 and a 52-week low of $16.03 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $20.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.