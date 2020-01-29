Trinity Industri Rises 1.34% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.98 to a high of $21.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.09 on volume of 140,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Trinity Industri has traded in a range of $16.03 to $26.63 and is now at $21.23, 32% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

